Ariana Grande teases a ‘bad girl anthem' on ‘Eternal Sunshine'

Ariana Grande is talking her inspiration for the 'bad girl anthem' on her next album ‘Eternal Sunshine’

Ariana Grande has confirmed that a track on her upcoming album is a “bad girl anthem” inspired by the 1998 track The Boy Is Mine by Brandy and Monica.

Grande’s reimagined version of the song goes by the same name. “I love that song. I’ve always wanted to reimagine that song in some kind of way,” she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on Thursday.

The upcoming seventh studio album of the Positions hitmaker is named Eternal Sunshine. The Boy Is Mine is the eighth track on the album, which is her first since the 2020 album Positions.

The Grammy winner also told Lowe that her leaked song Fantasize heavily influenced her album, after she noticed that her fans “love it so much.”

“I think I kind of was like, ‘This is a very bad idea,’ I think, but… There is a large group of my fans that really – they do love a bad girl anthem,” she said.

In a conversation with Sang, she also explained her reaction to how beloved Fantasize became. “And I was like, 'a) all of you are absolute hypocrites, and b) that's crazy! It's so corny!' But it's OK. I took the note, and I kind of gave them Ariana's version of that on the album. I would say that exists. So, some of those seedling ideas from that time actually made their way onto the album, which is really exciting, but they're completely different now."