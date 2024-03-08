Kylie Jenner talks 'clean girl' aesthetic amid Timothee Chalamet romance

Kylie Jenner revealed who she is inspired by for her clean girl look in a recent interview

Kylie Jenner responds to the critics who say her 'clean girl' style is inspired by Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner, the Kylie cosmetic founder, in a recent interview with the New York Times, published on March 7, was asked to address the speculations about her latest upgrade in style and whether it is influenced by her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.



Jenner responded, “I don’t know how I feel about that, I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”

The mother of two said that the reason for her fresh style was the birth of her second child, son Aire Webster, 2 who was born in February 2023.

Kardashian star said, "It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again,” she continued, "Then you get your body back, and you’re like, ‘Wait, the trends have changed.' "



Kylie has been in a relationship with Timothee since 2023 and they have maintained a lowkey relationship since day one. The couple were last seen at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on January 7.

However, Jenner replied to the New York Times when they pointed out her "puff-sleeve 'cottage core' minidress" Jenner wore last summer, Kylie said she rarely reads the comments on her style or personal life and only goes through feedback related to her brand.

She also talked about the speculations surrounding whether she has done more cosmetic surgeries. This came after her viral picture from an event.

“It's just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted and there's nothing anyone could ever say now that would hurt me.” the mogul said.

The NYT also added about her recent less bold looks that Kylie no longer wears fake hair or bold make up. "I don't have this thick mane down to my butt, I don’t have lash extensions, I don’t have these long claws," she shared.