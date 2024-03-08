Cillian Murphy reacts to next James Bond rumors

 
Friday, March 08, 2024
Mason Hughes

Friday, March 08, 2024

Cillian Murphy shuts down claims of portraying the next James Bond

Cillian Murphy has been widely applauded for his role in the blockbuster Oppenheimer and now he’s reportedly in the running to play the next 007 spy agent.

According to The Sun, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has kept a close eye on the star for the past year and wished for him to take over Daniel Crag’s Bond.

“Cillian is the toast of Hollywood right now and this would be the ultimate role. This is a way to elevate the Bond franchise with an actor who is at the very top of his game”, a source told The Sun.

However, Cillian shortly dismissed rumors of portraying the next spy agent and added, “I’m a bit too old for that”, shutting down claims.

Cillian also spoke with an Irish entertainment outlet where he mentioned that the “Ship has sailed” when talking about the rumors.

Despite the producers keen to cast Cillian and his Oppenheimer co-star, Clay Bunker backing him for the role, it seems that the Interstellar actor is not interested in picking up Bond’s Walther PPK.

It is worthy to mention here that Cillian has delivered an extraordinary performance in his biographical thriller Oppenheimer. Created by Christopher Nolan, the movie made a remarkable impression at the box office and hauled numerous awards.

Cillian is now anticipating his first-ever Oscars for his exceptional performance as an actor.  

