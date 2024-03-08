Travis Kelce attends Singapore 'Eras Tour' show in support of Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce supported Taylor Swift at the 'Eras Tour' Singapore concert on March 8, 2024

Travis Kelce just displayed support for his girlfriend Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour, Singaporean leg of the show.



According to PEOPLE, the 34-year-old athlete, took a flight across the world to support the Lover crooner at her fifth out of six concerts at Singapore’s National Stadium, held on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Additionally, a fan took to their X account, formerly Twitter, to upload a picture of Kelce in the stands with his friends at the venue at Kallang.

Harry Clark, a friend of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, took to his official Instagram account to post a video of his hand, showing off his Eras Tour wristband.

The boomerang video was followed by a clip of Swift performing on stage with a caption that read, "GO TAY TAY."

NFL star, Kelce, marked his previous presence at the Eras Tour, when Taylor Swift performed in Sydney.

Travis Kelce handed out guitar picks to different fans while rooting for the the Blank Space singer from the VIP tent at the concert.