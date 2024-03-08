Millie Bobby Brown reveals why she moved out of her parent's house

'Stranger Things' hitmaker Millie Bobby Brown is expected to tie the knot with Jake Bongiovi later in the year

Millie Bobby Brown, who is popular for playing the role of Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things, reportedly loves keeping pet animals.



On Thursday, the Damsel actress sat down for a candid chat on the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore show.

In this chat, Millie spilled the beans about the real reason for leaving her parent’s house ahead of Jake Bongiovi marriage, which is anticipated to take place later in the year.

During her appearance on the show, the 20-year-old British actress unveiled the actual number of pet animals that she had at her home.

The Stranger Things hitmaker began, “I actually have a 17-year-old dog who I rescued who was like, dumped on the streets, " before noting that she found it "so sad" to see animals stranded on the streets.

"And so right now I'm at, like, nine dogs," she proudly admitted.

Millie went on to address, “I rescue many dogs," adding, "I'm fostering 23 dogs right now.”

In the same chat, the acting sensation remarked that she has been living next to her parents for two years now.

She even disclosed “I live next to my parents. I was living with them, then when I turned 18 I was like, ‘I want another dog.' And they were like, ‘No, you can’t fit any more dogs in your room.’”

“And I was like, ‘Well I want a rabbit and I want farm animals.’ So I moved out and I moved next door," she confessed before jumping to another topic.