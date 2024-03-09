 
Saturday, March 09, 2024
SZA shared her take after she ended her 11-year relationship with her former fiance

SZA shares bold opinion on raising kids

SZA recently opened about her rare stance on raising a family.

The Kill Bill hitmaker appeared on the SHE MD podcast where she told hosts Dr. Thais Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney that she presented her best friend with a unique proposal of co-parenting and raising a kid.

"Well, I asked my best friend if she would do it with me. She said, no," SZA shared.

However, the singer is still adamant on convincing her gal pal for it.

“Because we have too much on our plate. But I'm going to try to sweeten her up. She's my bestie, but she's also the smartest person, so it's like even if we didn't end up raising a child together through a management lens, I'm going to force her to co-parent with me as my fake co-parent,” she continued.

Her different approach comes after she ended her 11-year relationship with her former fiancé who was her original motivation behind becoming a musician.

“[I] really only did music to prove a point. When I started making music, it was to my ex-fiancé, because he was paying for everything. My food, my clothes, where I lived—and he was eight years my senior, so I was so codependent,” she told Zane Lowe in an interview in December 2023.

