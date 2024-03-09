SZA opens up about cancer running in the family

SZA revealed breast cancer as a part of her family medical history

SZA just opened up about her plastic surgery decisions and how it had an impact on her due to her family’s medical history of breast cancer.

In an exclusive interview to PEOPLE magazine, SZA revealed how her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer while her aunt underwent a mastectomy.

The Kill Bill hit-maker also recalled learning that she has a 53% lifetime risk of developing cancer because of this family history.

SZA stated that said she didn’t quite acknowledge the risk until after she decided to get breast implants and dealt with the thickening and scarring of tissues of the organ, termed as fibrosis.

“My doctor took out some of my fibrosis, but.. there was so much fibrosis, it was crazy,’ she told the outlet.

“And he took it out. And so, when I went back, a lot of the concerns were gone,” the Grammy winning artist added.

SZA also admitted that she was scheduled to meet with a doctor for discussion before her implantation procedure due to her higher risk of breast cancer but the singer “snuck and got it anyways.”