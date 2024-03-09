 
menu
Saturday, March 09, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

SZA opens up about cancer running in the family

SZA revealed breast cancer as a part of her family medical history

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, March 09, 2024

SZA opens up about cancer running in the family
SZA opens up about cancer running in the family

SZA just opened up about her plastic surgery decisions and how it had an impact on her due to her family’s medical history of breast cancer.

In an exclusive interview to PEOPLE magazine, SZA revealed how her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer while her aunt underwent a mastectomy.

The Kill Bill hit-maker also recalled learning that she has a 53% lifetime risk of developing cancer because of this family history.

SZA stated that said she didn’t quite acknowledge the risk until after she decided to get breast implants and dealt with the thickening and scarring of tissues of the organ, termed as fibrosis.

“My doctor took out some of my fibrosis, but.. there was so much fibrosis, it was crazy,’ she told the outlet.

“And he took it out. And so, when I went back, a lot of the concerns were gone,” the Grammy winning artist added.

SZA also admitted that she was scheduled to meet with a doctor for discussion before her implantation procedure due to her higher risk of breast cancer but the singer “snuck and got it anyways.”

Ben Affleck sets major rules in marriage with Jennifer Lopez?
Ben Affleck sets major rules in marriage with Jennifer Lopez?
The Palace refuses to reveal Kate Middleton's 'real condition' on purpose?
The Palace refuses to reveal Kate Middleton's 'real condition' on purpose?
Cillian Murphy reveals plans for 2024 Oscars ceremony
Cillian Murphy reveals plans for 2024 Oscars ceremony
Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied make major progress in divorce
Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied make major progress in divorce
SZA shares bold opinion on raising kids
SZA shares bold opinion on raising kids
Chris Evans 'anxious' to start a new chapter of his life?
Chris Evans 'anxious' to start a new chapter of his life?
Tom Brady expected a lifelong marriage with Gisele Bundchen?
Tom Brady expected a lifelong marriage with Gisele Bundchen?
Pierce Brosnan approves of Cillian Murphy as the next James Bond
Pierce Brosnan approves of Cillian Murphy as the next James Bond
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin get cozy stroll: Pic
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin get cozy stroll: Pic
Linda Robson makes shock admission about daughter and money
Linda Robson makes shock admission about daughter and money
Ariana Grande reveals upcoming album to answer a 'burning' relationship query
Ariana Grande reveals upcoming album to answer a 'burning' relationship query
Akira Toriyama, 'Dragon Ball Z' creator breathes his last at 68
Akira Toriyama, 'Dragon Ball Z' creator breathes his last at 68