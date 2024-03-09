Travis Kelce dances the night away at Taylor Swift Singapore concert

Travis Kelce supported girlfriend, Taylor Swift at the Singapore concert on March 8, 2024

Travis Kelce just lived the time of his life as he busted moves at Taylor Swift’s concert in Singapore on March 8, 2024.



While attending the pop superstar's fifth Eras Tour performance on Friday night, at the National Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted at the concert.

A fan took to their X account, formerly Twitter to upload a video where the 34-year-old athlete can be seen grooving alongside his friends, to Taylor Swift’s song, Look What You Made Me Do.

Further along in the concert, Kelce was seen dancing near the stage during the singer’s performance of Karma.

Kelce flashed an adoring smile as Swift altered the lyrics to her song and sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," making a reference of her boyfriend.

Travis Kelce’s video comes shortly after his friend, Harry Clark, took to his official Instagram account to story a boomerang video of his wrist bearing an Eras Tour wristband.

It was followed by another video of Taylor Swift, performing on stage, with a caption, that read, "GO TAY TAY."