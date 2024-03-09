 
menu
Saturday, March 09, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Travis Kelce dances the night away at Taylor Swift Singapore concert

Travis Kelce supported girlfriend, Taylor Swift at the Singapore concert on March 8, 2024

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, March 09, 2024

Travis Kelce just lived the time of his life as he busted moves at Taylor Swift’s concert in Singapore on March 8, 2024.

While attending the pop superstar's fifth Eras Tour performance on Friday night, at the National Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted at the concert.

A fan took to their X account, formerly Twitter to upload a video where the 34-year-old athlete can be seen grooving alongside his friends, to Taylor Swift’s song, Look What You Made Me Do.

Further along in the concert, Kelce was seen dancing near the stage during the singer’s performance of Karma.

Kelce flashed an adoring smile as Swift altered the lyrics to her song and sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," making a reference of her boyfriend.

Travis Kelce’s video comes shortly after his friend, Harry Clark, took to his official Instagram account to story a boomerang video of his wrist bearing an Eras Tour wristband.

It was followed by another video of Taylor Swift, performing on stage, with a caption, that read, "GO TAY TAY."

Jimmy Kimmel reveals if Oscars' monologue includes Taylor Swift jokes
Jimmy Kimmel reveals if Oscars' monologue includes Taylor Swift jokes
Ben Affleck sets major rules in marriage with Jennifer Lopez?
Ben Affleck sets major rules in marriage with Jennifer Lopez?
The Palace refuses to reveal Kate Middleton's 'real condition' on purpose?
The Palace refuses to reveal Kate Middleton's 'real condition' on purpose?
Cillian Murphy reveals plans for 2024 Oscars ceremony
Cillian Murphy reveals plans for 2024 Oscars ceremony
SZA opens up about cancer running in the family
SZA opens up about cancer running in the family
Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied make major progress in divorce
Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied make major progress in divorce
SZA shares bold opinion on raising kids
SZA shares bold opinion on raising kids
Chris Evans 'anxious' to start a new chapter of his life?
Chris Evans 'anxious' to start a new chapter of his life?
Tom Brady expected a lifelong marriage with Gisele Bundchen?
Tom Brady expected a lifelong marriage with Gisele Bundchen?
Pierce Brosnan approves of Cillian Murphy as the next James Bond
Pierce Brosnan approves of Cillian Murphy as the next James Bond
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin get cozy stroll: Pic
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin get cozy stroll: Pic
Linda Robson makes shock admission about daughter and money
Linda Robson makes shock admission about daughter and money