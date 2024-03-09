 
Saturday, March 09, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

The Palace refuses to reveal Kate Middleton's 'real condition' on purpose?

Kensington Palace is currently avoiding to talk about the actual truth behind Kate Middleton's recovery

William Blythe Haynes

The Palace refuses to reveal Kate Middleton's 'real condition' on purpose?

Kate Middleton might be sicker than the world thinks.

According to an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, the Kensington Palace is hiding the actual condition of the Princess of Wales in a “shocking cover-up.”

Initially, the palace claimed that Kate will be resuming her royal duties from April onwards, however, now the source claims that her recovery is going to be longer than expected.

“The truth is she’s very sick. It’s worse than anyone knows,” the tipster revealed as they further noted that Prince William “is really worried” about her.

“He’s willing to drop everything to be by her side,” they added.

The inside scoop comes amid speculations that the palace is not being transparent about Kate’s condition as they refuse to reveal any information about the nature of her surgery.

The only information at hand remains to be that she had a “planned abdominal surgery” and that she was expected to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible, and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” an old statement from the palace read.

