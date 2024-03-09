An expert analyzes Jennifer Lopez's body language during her latest outing in Los Angeles

Photo: Jennifer Lopez attempts to hide from cameras in latest step-out?

Jennifer Lopez was seemingly going through a bad day when the cameras papped her during the latest step-out in Los Angeles.

As per the latest findings of The Mirror, the 54-year-old multihyphenate seemed "very disgusted" when she came across photographers while she donned a comfy grey sweatshirt with camel brown UGG boots this week.

After seeing these captures, a body language expert named Judi James presented her analysis about the Ain’t Your Mama hitmaker's facial expressions to the outlet.

She started by saying, "Despite it being husband Ben who claims to struggle with the lack of privacy and with her passion for social media it's Jennifer throwing a very disgusted-looking mouth expression at the cameras as they follow her on an outing with her kids here."

Judi went on to observe, "Jennifer’s teeth are bared and her lips appear to almost shape into a snarl. With her thumb tucked into the top of her pants she appears to want to get through as quickly as possible although she does seem to be smiling again when she walks with the children."

"The baggy pants and top plus the large shades and the Ugg’s would all seem to create the look of someone wanting to use their clothing as a cloak to hide inside,” she even mentioned of the songstress's attire.

"But the featured flash of toned abs would seem to demand attention and approval, like a boast about hours of gym work. It’s as though Jen is showcasing the abs as a deflection from the rest of herself. Which was clearly never going to be a working plan," she declared in conclusion.