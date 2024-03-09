 
Melanie Walker

Matthew Perry's ex hints foul play in his death investigation

Matthew Perry's ex Kayti Edwards made a shocking revelation months after his death in October 2023

Melanie Walker

Matthew Perry's ex hints foul play in his death investigation

Matthew Perry’s ex-girlfriend insists that the law enforcement should reopen the investigation into his death.

Kayti Edwards, who was also the Friends alum’s former assistant, told the Mirror that she’s concerned about his listed cause of death as he had a history of “having rogue medical staff” on his payroll.

Her comment comes after Matthew died in October 2023 after he succumbed to the “acute effects” of ketamine, according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s autopsy report.

The actor’s 47-year-old ex, who thinks the findings don’t add up, told the outlet: “It needs to be looked at again. I know when Matthew was taking 40 to 50 Vicodin in a day, he was getting it from a nurse who would bring it to his house.”

She continued: “He had a way of enabling people to do things for him, saying ‘I’ll give you this amount of money if you keep your mouth shut and get me this.’”

Ahead of the Oscars this Sunday, Kayti also requested that the ceremony should pay homage to the late actor in some way during the coveted In Memoriam section.

“I know that it would mean a lot for him to be honoured at the Oscars in some way," she stated.

