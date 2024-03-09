Meghan Markle praises ‘incredible' Prince Harry for being ‘supportive'

Meghan Markle joined the opening day keynote at the South by Southwest Festival supported by Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has given a powerful speech at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, touching on feminism and praising her husband Prince Harry in the process.

The Duchess of Sussex was part of the opening day keynote, titled Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen. Journalist Katie Couric and actress Brooke Shields joined Meghan on the stage.

Meghan spoke about helping underprivileged women through her work, taking into account that not everyone has support like she does. She called herself “fortunate” to have an "incredible partner" in the Duke of Sussex.

She said: "My husband is such a hands-on dad and such a supporter of me and our family.

"I don't take that for granted. That is a real blessing. A lot of people don't have that same level of support," she added.

During the speech, Meghan also talked about online backlash that women receive, saying, "I cannot make sense of that.”

She argued: "If you're reading something terrible, terrible about a woman, why are you sharing it with your friends? Why are you choosing to put that out in the world? What if it was your friend, your mum, your daughter?"

She then reflected on how women in powerful positions need to take such matters more seriously: "There are lots of women at the highest executive level who are great champions of women, great philanthropists, and they are working in these spaces.”

"And yet they are allowing these behaviours to run rampant. And at a certain point, they have got to put the do's behind the say's, and really make some changes on a systemic level," Meghan Markle asserted.