Saturday, March 09, 2024
Treat Williams death case: Driver who killed ‘Everwood' star pleads guilty

Ryan Koss, the Vermont driver who killed Treat Williams when he crashed into the actor pleaded guilty to negligent driving on Friday.

According to the Associated Press, Koss, 35, has received a one-year deferred sentence and will be on probation. His license will be revoked for a year and he’s ordered to attend a community restorative justice program on the misdemeanor charge.

Koss initially pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of gross negligent operation with death resulting and evaded a 15-year sentence in prison.

The tragic accident that killed the Everwood actor occurred on June 12, when Koss’s car collided with Treat’s motorbike. Koss then called Treat’s wife Pam Van Sant and came clean about what had happened. Treat and Koss knew each other from the town community and the Williams family has decided to not press charges against him.

During Friday’s proceeding, Koss apologized to the grieving family, saying, “I’m here to apologize and take responsibility for this tragic accident. And I hope this moment can bring some resolution to anyone impacted by this tragedy, especially to Pam, Gill and Ellie, I’m so sorry,"

Treat’s son Gill then told Koss, “I do forgive you, and I hope that you forgive yourself. I really wish you hadn’t killed my father. I really had to say that.” 

