Kristen Stewart ‘happy' and ‘committed' to fiancée Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart is smitten with fiancée Dylan Meyer

Twilight star Kristen Stewart is happily engaged to fiancée Dylan Meyer.

The Love Lies Bleeding actress “has been happy in her committed relationship and engaged for quite some time,” a tipster told People magazine.

“She loves being at home doing domestic things,” added the source.

They went on to share that the 33-year-old is also planning to start a family with Dylan, saying, “Kids are a natural progression for her,” the source says. “She is young and has plenty of time to plan for this."

"She is a ball of fire, and a lot of fun besides being outspoken and amazingly talented,” the source added.

Kristen and Dylan, who met in 2013 when they shot a movie together, have already begun efforts to have kids, even though the actress is "so f------ scared of childbirth," as she told Rolling Stone in February. The two actresses reconnected in 2019 and got engaged in 2021.

Kristen described Dylan and her relationship saying, “I found the right person because I can be so obsessive about what I do. And luckily my girlfriend, my partner, we are into the same s—. We have taken the things that we’re spending our time on and interlocked them, and we’re so much f------ smarter and stronger together. And you’re just like, ‘F---, that is the best.’ ”