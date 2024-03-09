Millie Bobby Brown explains her changing accent: 'I want to mimic people'

Saturday, March 09, 2024
Stranger Things alum Millie Bobby Brown is addressing backlash on her changing accent.
Millie ruffled some feathers when she spoke in a very American accent recently on Jimmy Faslon’s show. Fans were disappointed, with one writing, "Millie Bobby Brown’s accent is 95% American 5% English atp lmao."
Now, Millie spoke about her accent during a new interview with Max Balegde. She explained: "So, I'm an actor. I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America. I come to set and I'm an actor and I adapt. And so I want to mimic people."
"I can't help that when I'm around my fiancé or when I'm around people like Jimmy Fallon, who have a very American accent, I wanna replicate it. And now I'm in England, I wanna replicate that. I don't do it intentionally and I'm sorry if it offends you."
She then faced the camera and said: "But listen, I'm trying my best!"
Balegde then said: "She's Millie Bobby Brown and she can speak how she wants." Millie insisted: "I'm trying my best."