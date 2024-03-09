Millie Bobby Brown explains her changing accent: 'I want to mimic people'

Millie Bobby Brown recently came under fire for her American accent

file footage

Stranger Things alum Millie Bobby Brown is addressing backlash on her changing accent.



Millie ruffled some feathers when she spoke in a very American accent recently on Jimmy Faslon’s show. Fans were disappointed, with one writing, "Millie Bobby Brown’s accent is 95% American 5% English atp lmao."

Now, Millie spoke about her accent during a new interview with Max Balegde. She explained: "So, I'm an actor. I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America. I come to set and I'm an actor and I adapt. And so I want to mimic people."

"I can't help that when I'm around my fiancé or when I'm around people like Jimmy Fallon, who have a very American accent, I wanna replicate it. And now I'm in England, I wanna replicate that. I don't do it intentionally and I'm sorry if it offends you."

She then faced the camera and said: "But listen, I'm trying my best!"

Balegde then said: "She's Millie Bobby Brown and she can speak how she wants." Millie insisted: "I'm trying my best."