 
menu
Saturday, March 09, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Millie Bobby Brown explains her changing accent: 'I want to mimic people'

Millie Bobby Brown recently came under fire for her American accent

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, March 09, 2024

file footage

Stranger Things alum Millie Bobby Brown is addressing backlash on her changing accent.

Millie ruffled some feathers when she spoke in a very American accent recently on Jimmy Faslon’s show. Fans were disappointed, with one writing, "Millie Bobby Brown’s accent is 95% American 5% English atp lmao."

Now, Millie spoke about her accent during a new interview with Max Balegde. She explained: "So, I'm an actor. I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America. I come to set and I'm an actor and I adapt. And so I want to mimic people."

"I can't help that when I'm around my fiancé or when I'm around people like Jimmy Fallon, who have a very American accent, I wanna replicate it. And now I'm in England, I wanna replicate that. I don't do it intentionally and I'm sorry if it offends you."

She then faced the camera and said: "But listen, I'm trying my best!"

Balegde then said: "She's Millie Bobby Brown and she can speak how she wants." Millie insisted: "I'm trying my best."

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to King Charles 'secret' plans for Prince William video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to King Charles 'secret' plans for Prince William
Kristen Stewart ‘happy' and ‘committed' to fiancée Dylan Meyer
Kristen Stewart ‘happy' and ‘committed' to fiancée Dylan Meyer
Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to 'amazing women' in her life
Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to 'amazing women' in her life
Meghan Markle sparks new debate related to Kate Middleton with her latest move video
Meghan Markle sparks new debate related to Kate Middleton with her latest move
Treat Williams death case: Driver who killed ‘Everwood' star pleads guilty
Treat Williams death case: Driver who killed ‘Everwood' star pleads guilty
Princess Eugenie reveals plans for her sons on International Women's Day
Princess Eugenie reveals plans for her sons on International Women's Day
Meghan Markle reacts awkwardly to Brooke Shields ‘prostitute' comment video
Meghan Markle reacts awkwardly to Brooke Shields ‘prostitute' comment
Princess Sophie surprises husband Prince Edward ahead of 60th birthday
Princess Sophie surprises husband Prince Edward ahead of 60th birthday
Meghan Markle recalls being target of ‘cruel' bullying during pregnancy video
Meghan Markle recalls being target of ‘cruel' bullying during pregnancy
Palace releases adorable photos of Kate Middleton as she recuperates from surgery
Palace releases adorable photos of Kate Middleton as she recuperates from surgery
Matthew Perry's ex reveals key signs of his ‘decline' before tragic death
Matthew Perry's ex reveals key signs of his ‘decline' before tragic death
Meghan Markle issues fresh statement after palace released Kate Middleton's new photos video
Meghan Markle issues fresh statement after palace released Kate Middleton's new photos