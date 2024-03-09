Travis Kelce supports Taylor Swift at ‘Eras Tour’ second night in a row

Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift sixth and final Singapore 'Eras Tour' concert on Saturday

Travis Kelce just enjoyed his second consecutive night at the Eras Tour in Singapore on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

The 34-year-old athlete was previously spotted at Swift’s concert on Friday night where he danced the night away to the artist’s hit song, Look What You Made Me Do.

Kelce then made his appearance at the sixth and final show of Swift’s Singaporean leg of the Eras Tour at National Stadium on Saturday evening, according to picture posted by a fan on X, formerly Twitter.

In different fan recorded clips, Kelce was also captured dancing to Swift’s song, Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince in his section along with other fans.

Previously on Friday, Kelce delighted fans with his presence at the show along with a few of his friends.

Swifties were incredibly excited when the Lover crooner carried on the tradition of changing the lyrics to her song, Karma, in Travis Kelce’s presence.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift then had a sweet exchange of affection in public as the songstress ran into her boyfriend’s arms, locking lips after the Friday night’s show.