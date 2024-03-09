 
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Ariana Grande hypes up new song music video release

Ariana Grande released her song 'we can't be friends' music video on March 8, 2024

Ariana Grande just released her seventh studio album titled, eternal sunshine, on midnight of March 8, 2024.

The God Is A Woman singer took to her official Instagram to celebrate the launch of her project as well as the first music video of the venture.

Grande uploaded an array of posts in different time slots to mark the release of her song, we can’t be friends (wait for your love) and its visuals.

In her latest post, Grande can be seen in the picture, which is a part of her newly released music video, making a snow angel along side the actor who starred in video, Evan Peters.

And in a separate post on the social media platform, the 7 Rings crooner can be seen in dim-lit setting, sitting on a table across Peters, with a cake in the middle, topped with candles.


“we can’t be friends,” Grande captioned the post, with the name of the song of the album, eternal sunshine.

Ariana Grande hinted eternal sunshine and its release back in January by unveiling its first vinyl cover, that featured the artist’s back in a white top and a classic blonde ponytail.

