Saturday, March 09, 2024
Prince Harry refused to meet Prince William for ‘heartbreaking' reason

Saturday, March 09, 2024

Prince Harry refused to meet elder brother Prince William in fear of leaks of their conversations.

The Duke of Sussex shut down William’s offer back in 2019 as the latter asked him to discuss his intentions around leaving position as a senior royal.

Royal Correspondent for The Times, Valentine Low, explained to Hello Magazine: "I think he did speak to Harry and said he wants to come and see him. And Harry was initially kind of open to this idea, but then said to William, 'Well, who are you going to tell if you come round?' William said, 'Well, you know, I have to tell my private secretary because I've got to change my diary.' And Harry said, 'Right, well, in that case, don't come.' Because he was so worried that once the staff knew, that it would leak. It was kind of heartbreaking."

The royal expert added: "Now, it could be that Harry was also looking for an excuse to say, 'Don't come.' That's certainly what someone has suggested, that this meeting would never have taken place. But you know, it's still heartbreaking that they couldn't have these moments."

