The bond between Meryl Streep and Martin Short is said to be more than just friendship as some alleged they are ‘friends with benefits’

Meryl Streep, Martin Short face sensational claim about ‘love life'

Insiders believe Meryl Streep and Martin Short are more than just good friends. As they reportedly planned a cozy getaway - leading others to set their tongues wagging.



“Actions are more powerful than words — and these two's actions say there is something going on!" a bird chirped.

Unconvinced from the pair’s previous denial of any romance, the insiders opine, “Let them label their 'special' relationship whatever they want.”

"The indisputable truth is they are enjoying spending more and more time alone together,” the tipster tattled to OK! Magazine.

The reason to believe the duo has something more than friendship — according to the sources — is that they both are single as the 73-year-old wife Nancy Dolman passed away in 2010.

While, the Oscar winner, though, still married to Don Gummer for almost four decades but they now lived separately for quite some time.

"Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart," The Post actress spokesperson said.

Apart from that, the actors played a love interest in Only Murders in the Building which only added fuel to the rumours.