RuPaul Charles recalls valuable lessons leading to success

Sunday, March 10, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

RuPaul Charles just reflected on all the life lessons that he has learned throughout his vast career as a TV personality.

As reported by PEOPLE, the 63-year-old, who hosts the famous show, Drag Race, winning 24 Emmy Awards for it, recalled all the tips that shaped him into the person he is today.

“Don’t take life too seriously,” he recalled, a lesson he learned from his high school teacher in San Diego.

Another advice, that inspired his personality today was what he heard a drag queen named, Lakesha Lucky tell him, at a club in Atlanta tell him, when he started performing, “You’re born naked and the rest is drag.”

"You're too goddamn sensitive and reminisce too much," RuPaul recalled his late mother, who passed away in 1993, tell that to him.

Continuing the conversation about his mother, whom the neighborhood kids called "Mean Miss Charles,” RuPaul continued, “I learned she was actually telling on herself.”

“But I’ve learned how to use it as a blessing rather than a curse because that sensitivity shaped my intuition and my instinct,” RuPaul Charles further stated as he recalled the elements that shaped his persona. 

