Jason Momoa all praises for Lenny Kravitz

Sunday, March 10, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Jason Momoa just expressed his admiration for Lenny Kravitz and the friendship that they have.

The 44-year-old Aquaman star and the Grammy winning artist have developed a close friendship over a common ex-partner, Lisa Bonet.

Momoa had a nearly 17-year long relationship with Bonet, to whom Kravitz was first married to from the years 1987-1993.

Jason Momoa spoke to PEOPLE, in his new ad for Guinness, he was all praises for his pal, Kravitz.

“Oh my God, he looks amazing. I mean, he is the most beautiful man in the world. It's insane. Guy just ate,” Momoa stated, speaking of the Always on the Run singer.

Momoa was also quick to make a self-derogatory remark over himself in comparison to Kravitz saying, “Every day I'm getting fatter, and I'm like, 'How did you get another ab?' What the hell am I? Oh, man.”

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet split in 2022, after five years of marriage and 17 years together. Their divorce was finalized in January, and they share children Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf.

