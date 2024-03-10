Tom Holland addresses Zendaya split rumours?

Previously, rumours surfaced on the internet that Zendaya has parted ways from beau Tom Holland

File Footage

Tom Holland is seemingly still head over heels for his ladylove Zendaya.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old Spider-Man actor reposted a reel from Zendaya’s fan page on Saturday.

This post captured her behind-the-scenes during the upcoming movie’s shooting.

Tom's post accompanied three heart-eye emojis for his girlfriend along with the tag "@challengersmovie."

For those unversed, Zendaya’s newest work, Challengers, revolves around a tennis prodigy, reprised by the 27-year-old actress, who is entangled in a love triangle between her former boyfriend and husband.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is not the first time Tom has given a shout-out to the fashion mogul. Earlier in the month, the actor even posted the second trailer of this flick, which also features Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist as the lead characters.

These appreciative posts come after Zendaya removed everyone from her social media accounts, including her boyfriend.

Speaking of his social media usage and his connectivity with Zendaya, Tom earlier told Buzzfeed, "I delete my Instagram for days at a time," adding, “I download it to post and then I have to check my messages."

“And I'll have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of things from her. And I try and keep up, but it's intense," the actor claimed at that time as he quashed split rumours.