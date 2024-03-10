 
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Ryan Gosling gears to perform 'I'm Just Ken' at Oscars 2024

Ryan Gosling is expected to take the 2024 Oscars stage with his musical performance

Ryan Gosling is expected to take the stage at the 2024 Oscar Awards to be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

An insider revealed to PEOPLE, that Ryan Gosling rehearsed the Barbie nominated song, I’m Just Ken, on Friday, March 8, 2024, at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Reportedly the “Kenergy was very high” and the “mood” of the entire theatre “turned electric.”

"Ryan was in great spirits, and he was a total pro," the source further told PEOPLE.

The rather energetic rehearsal was held two days ahead of the Oscars ceremony, "He was joking around and having a great time," the source added.

"Ryan was relaxed, his spirits were high, and everyone was having fun," the insider stated.

While details of the performance remain under wraps, an insider says it will involve "many dancers."

Ryan Gosling has received the Best Supporting Actor nomination for playing Ken in Barbie, opposite of Margot Robbie, who starred as Barbie in the hit 2023 film.

The Oscars 2024 Awards are expected to be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, which is expected to feature Gosling’s musical performance.

