Kristen Stewart is expected to take the next step of her relationship with fiancée Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart decides on 'different ideas for wedding': reveals insider

Kristen Stewart just opened up about plans for her wedding and revealed how she is indecisive over how she would want things to go during her nuptials.

An insider revealed to PEOPLE, speaking of Stewart, “She has had different ideas of how to do her wedding,” to fiancée, Dylan Meyer.

“She may prefer less fanfare than she originally wanted. But it changes," the insider added.

"In the end, she likes family life and is looking forward to more of that," the source further spilled.

The insider also revealed that Stewart is very much in love in with her fiancée, Meyers.

“She has been happy in her committed relationship and engaged for quite some time. She loves being at home doing domestic things,” the insider stated.

The Love Lies Bleeding star met her fiancée back in 2013 on a movie set however their whirlwind romance began in 2019, after a reconnection the pair had.

Kristen Stewart then announced her engagement engagement to long-term partner Meyer, on November 2, 2021, in an interview with Howard Stern.