Meghan Markle admits people do not have ‘supportive' partner like Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018

Meghan Markle admits she is privileged after marrying Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex gushed over her supportive husband and spoke about his hands-on personality.

During her speech, titled Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen, Meghan shared: "I'm fortunate in that, you know, amongst the privileges I have in my life, I have an incredible partner. My husband is such a hands-on dad and such a supporter of me and our family, and that I don't take for granted. That is a real blessing.

"But a lot of people don't have that support,” she highlighted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.



