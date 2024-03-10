 
Sunday, March 10, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Lily Gladstone gets candid about admiration for Cate Blanchett

Lily Gladstone recalled watching Cate Blanchett competing for the 1999 Oscars

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Lily Gladstone gets candid about admiration for Cate Blanchett
Lily Gladstone gets candid about admiration for Cate Blanchett

Lily Gladstone got candid over her admiration for Cate Blanchett and recalled the time she rooted for the actress to win an Oscar Award.

In an interview for PEOPLE magazine’s Oscar portfolio, the 37-year-old star remembered how disheartened she was when Blanchett did not receive the Oscar in the category of Best Actress for her role in Elizabeth.

"I've idolized Cate Blanchett since I was a teenager. When ... she was up for Elizabeth at the Oscars and didn't win, I remember just being really, really upset about that," Gladstone said recalling the 1999 Academy Awards.

"She's my ultimate actress. I think she's the great talent of this generation," the Killers of the Flower Moon actress added, admiring Blanchett.

Cate Blanchett, who Gladstone has described being “so kind” whenever they have met, was in the race for the Oscars against Fernanda Montenegro, Meryl Streep, Emily Watson and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Lily Gladstone is a nominee of the 2024 Oscars in the category of Best Actress in a Leading Role, for her performance in the hit movie, Killers of the Flower Moon.

