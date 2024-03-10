Chris Hemsworth dishes details about his new role: ‘This is evil'

Chris Hemsworth spilled the beans about his role in the upcoming movie with Anya-Taylor Joy

Chris Hemsworth got candid about his new character in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Renowned for playing MCU’s Thor, Chris Hemsworth spilled the beans about his ‘evil’ character of Warlord Dementus in a recent sit down with Empire.

He began by saying, “He’s a pretty horrible individual.”

“Through the whole film we kept coming back to, ‘This is evil, but what is the intention behind it?’” he continued.

Chris also explained, “It’s not just sadistic insanity. There is a real purpose, the wheels are turning, he’s plotting and planning and ten steps ahead of everyone else.”

Further elaborating on the upcoming movie, the American actor reflected on his character’s interaction with Anya Taylor-Joy’s protagonist, Furiosa.

“I think that’s how he sees himself,” he added of his tough character.

Wrapping up the discussion, Chris stated, “I think there’s a paternal quality and nature to the relationship in his eyes. [Furiosa] would, I’m sure, argue to her death the complete opposite.”

For the unfamiliar, Chris and Anya’s new flick revolves around Furiosa who plots a way back home to the Green Palaca of Many Mothers after she was snatched from there and became a part of a Biker horde led by the Warlord Dementus, as per Wikipedia.