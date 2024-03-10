 
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Mason Hughes

Paris Hilton 'so happy' being mom of two reveals sister Nicky

Paris Hilton welcomed her second child, London, in November 2023

Mason Hughes

Paris Hilton 'so happy' being mom of two reveals sister Nicky

Paris Hilton is having the time of her life being a mom to her two children as revealed by her younger sister, Nicky Hilton.

Nicky attended the 17th Annual Women in Film Oscar Nominees Party held on Friday, March 8, 2024 and spoke to PEOPLE about the American TV personality’s family life.

When asked how Paris had changed after welcoming her second daughter, London, in November 2023, "She's so happy. She's so at peace," Nicky revealed.

Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum welcomed London in November, along with their son, Phoenix Barron, whom the couple welcomed via surrogacy in January 2023.

Nicky even told the outlet how her kids, namely. Lily-Grace Victoria, Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, and her son (whose name isn’t disclosed yet) "love" being cousins to their aunt's kids.

Nicky Hilton also spilled the beans over her brother, Barron Hilton’s expanding family, revealing that his wife, Tessa, pregnant with the pair’s third child, had just headed to the hospital, stating that the arrival of her newest nephew or niece is imminent.

