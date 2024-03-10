BTS V releases 'mysterious' teaser of upcoming song 'Friends'

BTS V is expected to release his single titled 'Fri(end)s' on March 15, 2024

BTS V just launched the first teaser of his upcoming single titled, Fri(end)s, set to be released on March 15, 2024, which seemingly revolves around the theme of loneliness.



The newly released teaser provides insights into the Blue and Grey crooner’s project, as the concept of love comes in all shapes, sizes, forms and ages is portrayed.

However, V portrayed his own character as someone for whom the representation of love and its embodiment doesn’t suit them well enough.

Kim Taehyung, famously known as V, can be seen suffering from loneliness in Fri(end)s as the singer dwells with the situation of missing love.

The initial scenes of the video show a gloomy environment where V keeps on switching seats in a companionless room, barely able to eat the meal he has, takeout food.

As he buries his head into hands in despair, viewers are transported to a diner where the lonely V is surrounded by many people in love and bright colours.

Being the only one dressed in melancholic shades of black, the food placed in front of the Dynamite hit-maker remains untouched as he gives off a thoughtful gaze into the camera, leaving the rest to the audience’s imagination.