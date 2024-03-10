Taylor Swift concluded her Singaporean 'Eras Tour' shows on March 9. 2024

Taylor Swift's fans support Travis Kelce amid recent hate

Taylor Swift’s fan base, also known as Swifties, took a stand for her boyfriend Travis Kelce after he received backlash for using his phone during the singer’s Singapore Eras Tour.

In a video obtained by TMZ, recorded by fan, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was recorded grooving to Taylor Swift’s 2012 hit single, I Knew You Were Trouble while looking down at his phone, supposedly texting someone.

The caption which read, “It’s giving supportive bf,” at the top of the clip, throwing shade at Kelce in a sarcastic manner.

Shortly after the video was uploaded, Swifties united to support the 34-year-old athlete where a fan commented, “Very few people go without glancing at their phone for 4 hours at a time, leave him be.”

“That’s literally the only time I’ve ever seen a phone in his hand,” another fan penned, while a third Swiftie justified, “He may be on his phone for a second but he’s still dancing so yes he’s a supportive boyfriend.”

Taylor Swift concluded the Singaporean leg of her Eras Tour on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at National Stadium, where her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, attended the last two concerts consecutively in support of the Lover crooner.