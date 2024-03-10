Jennifer Aniston turns heads after dating readiness

Jennifer Aniston's recent appearance at the SAG Awards turns heads as she gets cozy with a fellow actor

Jennifer Aniston sparks speculation after reported readiness to start dating

Jennifer Aniston recently caught attention as she appeared at the SAG Awards and sparked speculations about her dating life.

Jennifer Aniston, 55, admitted in 2021 to Bruce Bozzi during the Lunch with Bruce show that she’s ready to step into the dating world, years after enjoying her life as a single woman.

She shared, “I think it's time. I think I'm ready to share myself with another person. I didn't want to for a long time, and I loved really being my own woman without being a part of a couple.”

Now in 2024, the Friends alum turned heads as she presented the Life Achievement Award alongside Bradley Cooper.

A source dished to Life & Style that the actress would ‘totally date’ the Maestro star and shared, “Jen has always had a thing for Bradley. When she’s around him, there’s no denying it, they have chemistry”.

Talking about Aniston’s gesture of running her hand against Cooper’s back in the award show, the source shared, “It’s the kind of touch you give somebody to indicate familiarity. They know each other well, and they’re comfortable with intimate touch”.

It is pertinent to mention that the duo had a brief relationship after filming He’s Just Not That Into You in 2009. Nonetheless, Cooper is now out of Aniston’s league as he’s been reportedly dating supermodel, Gigi Hadid.

As for the Murder Mystery actress, she reportedly vowed in January 2024 to never date anyone from Hollywood again.

According to Heat Magazine, an insider revealed that although Aniston has always dated actors and musicians, she wants to break her pattern and date someone who is ‘polar opposite’.

“Can’t deal with all the ego and pretentiousness”, the source added.