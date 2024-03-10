King Charles paid a sweet tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth on March 10, 2024

King Charles pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth amid cancer battle

King Charles just paid tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II on March 10, 2024, Sunday amid his battle with cancer.

The British monarch took to the Royal Family’s official Instagram account to post a touching note for his mother in honour of her remembrance.

“Wishing all Mothers, and those who are missing their Mums today, a peaceful Mothering Sunday,” the caption of the post read.

The monochromatic picture features the king himself, gently kissing the top of his mother, Queen Elizabeth’s hand as she smiled widely at her son.

Shortly after the post, people from all over the world, voiced their solidarity for the 75-year-old royal. “She must be smiling down from up there,” a comment read.



While another penned, “we miss her too hope your feeling well.”

The heart-felt post comes amid the king’s on going health crisis when he was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing surgery for an enlarged prostrate, earlier this year in January.

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis was officially announced on all social media platforms of the royal family on February 5, 2024.