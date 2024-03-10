 
menu
Sunday, March 10, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

BTS Jungkook hints at new collab with Jacob Collier?

BTS Jungkook followed Jacob Collier on his TikTok fueling speculations of a new musical venture

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, March 10, 2024

BTS Jungkook hints at new collab with Jacob Collier?
BTS Jungkook hints at new collab with Jacob Collier?

BTS Jungkook just ignited speculations of an upcoming music collab by following English singer Jacob Collier on his TikTok account.

Many fans have discussed this hot topic via their X account, formerly Twitter, noting how Jungkook’s following count had minimally grown.

As fans stalked his account, they saw the Dynamite hit-maker had followed the Grammy-winning artist, Collier.

BTS Jungkook hints at new collab with Jacob Collier?

The 6-time Grammy winning songwriter-producer, Collier, has also coincidentally, lent his voice as back0up vocals to the BTS and Coldplay collaborative song, My Universe.

While some may assume that it is being made a big deal of, it is a common tactic used by artists to drop fun easter eggs once in a while to fuel anticipation.

It may be too early to give a firm approval to the speculation however the possibility of an upcoming collab cannot be snubbed entirely either.

BTS Jungkook has previously had various international collaborations with renowned artists such as Charlie Puth, Usher, Justin Timberlake, The Kid LAROI, Latto, Jack Harlow, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, DJ Snake and others.

King Charles pays touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth on Mother's Day
King Charles pays touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth on Mother's Day
Zoe Rachel recalls styling 'obsessed' Jennifer Garner for Oscars
Zoe Rachel recalls styling 'obsessed' Jennifer Garner for Oscars
Ariana Madix Broadway guard requests fans not mention ex Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix Broadway guard requests fans not mention ex Tom Sandoval
Kristen Stewart embraces family life amid career change hint
Kristen Stewart embraces family life amid career change hint
King Charles pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth amid cancer battle
King Charles pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth amid cancer battle
Doja Cat deactivates Instagram account over unpleasant treatment
Doja Cat deactivates Instagram account over unpleasant treatment
Scarlett Johansson makes 'hilarious' surprise cameo on 'SNL'
Scarlett Johansson makes 'hilarious' surprise cameo on 'SNL'
Taylor Swift's fans support Travis Kelce amid recent hate
Taylor Swift's fans support Travis Kelce amid recent hate
Robert Pattinson gets a new name amid Suki Waterhouse pregnancy
Robert Pattinson gets a new name amid Suki Waterhouse pregnancy
BTS V releases 'mysterious' teaser of upcoming song 'Friends'
BTS V releases 'mysterious' teaser of upcoming song 'Friends'
Paris Hilton 'so happy' being mom of two reveals sister Nicky
Paris Hilton 'so happy' being mom of two reveals sister Nicky
Sydney Sweeney reveals inspiration behind fashion sense
Sydney Sweeney reveals inspiration behind fashion sense