BTS Jungkook followed Jacob Collier on his TikTok fueling speculations of a new musical venture

BTS Jungkook hints at new collab with Jacob Collier?

BTS Jungkook just ignited speculations of an upcoming music collab by following English singer Jacob Collier on his TikTok account.

Many fans have discussed this hot topic via their X account, formerly Twitter, noting how Jungkook’s following count had minimally grown.

As fans stalked his account, they saw the Dynamite hit-maker had followed the Grammy-winning artist, Collier.

The 6-time Grammy winning songwriter-producer, Collier, has also coincidentally, lent his voice as back0up vocals to the BTS and Coldplay collaborative song, My Universe.

While some may assume that it is being made a big deal of, it is a common tactic used by artists to drop fun easter eggs once in a while to fuel anticipation.

It may be too early to give a firm approval to the speculation however the possibility of an upcoming collab cannot be snubbed entirely either.

BTS Jungkook has previously had various international collaborations with renowned artists such as Charlie Puth, Usher, Justin Timberlake, The Kid LAROI, Latto, Jack Harlow, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, DJ Snake and others.