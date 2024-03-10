Kim Kardashian goes makeup free and bares dark circles in new photo: See pic

Kim Kardashian has bared her real skin in new snaps

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a makeup free photo of herself with her followers.

In the pic, Kim could be seen lying down on a bed in a spa, receiving treatment on her face. She displayed dark circles around her eyes and a completely natural looking skin.

Kim wore a black tank top and pouted as her long lashes accentuated her look. Kim seemed relaxed as someone ran a white face sculpting machine over her face.

credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram story

The service was provided by The Beauty Sandwich, a company that provides facial sculpt and lift service used by stars like Salma Hayek.

The SKIMS mogul kept her long black longs in a bun to keep out of the way. She took to her Instagram story to write, "Snatched! Thank you The Beauty Sandwich.”

On the professional front, Kim’s shapewear brand SKIMS is getting ready to launch their first TV ad. Meanwhile, Kim is also set to executive produce and star in an Elizabeth Taylor documentary.

“Elizabeth Taylor was unapologetically herself, a fighter,” said Kim, who interviewed the Cleopatra actress in 2011. “She is proof that you can keep evolving and changing and have different chapters in your life – and she paved the way for all of us who came after her with that blueprint.”