Kate Middleton feeling ‘comfortable' after surgery, royal expert claims

Sunday, March 10, 2024
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is apparently ‘feeling comfortable’ after surgery, a royal expert has claimed after the future queen released her first photo in two months.
Speaking to GB News, Jennie Bond said, “We’re seeing her in a traditional posting, each year they post on Mother’s Day.
“My first reaction was, goodness me, she looks fine and it’s a full length picture, otherwise we’d probably have other conspiracy theories.”
Jennie went on to say Kate Middleton looks fine. “She’s got all her limbs. She’s wearing quite a tight pair of jeans, which after abdominal surgery suggests that she’s feeling a bit more comfortable.”
“She looks happy, the kids look relaxed, so it’s a relief to see that picture”, the royal expert added.
Earlier, palace released a stunning photo of Kate Middleton with her sweet message.
The post reads: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.
“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”