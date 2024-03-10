 
Sunday, March 10, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton feeling 'comfortable' after surgery, royal expert claims

Kate Middleton returned to social media and said “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months"

William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton feeling ‘comfortable' after surgery, royal expert claims

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is apparently ‘feeling comfortable’ after surgery, a royal expert has claimed after the future queen released her first photo in two months.

Speaking to GB News, Jennie Bond said, “We’re seeing her in a traditional posting, each year they post on Mother’s Day.

“My first reaction was, goodness me, she looks fine and it’s a full length picture, otherwise we’d probably have other conspiracy theories.”

Jennie went on to say Kate Middleton looks fine. “She’s got all her limbs. She’s wearing quite a tight pair of jeans, which after abdominal surgery suggests that she’s feeling a bit more comfortable.”

“She looks happy, the kids look relaxed, so it’s a relief to see that picture”, the royal expert added.

Earlier, palace released a stunning photo of Kate Middleton with her sweet message.

The post reads: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”


