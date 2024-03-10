Kate Middleton and Prince William tweeted, “A very Happy 60th Birthday to The Duke of Edinburgh!”

Kate Middleton, Prince William support King Charles latest move related Prince Edward

Kate Middleton and Prince William have seemingly extended support to King Charles as the monarch appointed his younger brother Prince Edward to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle on the Duke’s 60th birthday.



According to palace, on the occasion of the Duke of Edinburgh’s 60th birthday, King Charles has been graciously pleased to appoint Prince Edward to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle.

The statement further says, “The Duke joins 16 Knights and Ladies, The Queen, The Princess Royal and The Duke of Rothesay as Royal Knights of the Thistle, the highest honour in Scotland.”

The future king and queen also took to Instagram and X, formerly Twitter handle, and apparently supported King Charles decision.

The royal couple reposted royal family’s post related to Prince Edward’s appointment, and wished him a very happy birthday.

