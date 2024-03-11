Robert Downey Jr. wins his first-ever Oscar for 'Oppenheimer': ‘It was fantastic'

 
Monday, March 11, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Robert Downey Jr. finally bagged his first-ever Oscar for his remarkable performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer’s nemesis, Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

After adding BAFTA, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards under his belt, he took the Oscars stage to make his acceptance speech.

He said, “I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order.”

After referring to his wife, Susan Downey, as a ‘veterinarian’ he thanked her, “She found me a snarling refuge pet and loved me back to life. That’s why I’m here.”

The Iron Man actor also spilled the beans about his success and winning streak and added, “Here’s my little secret, I needed this job more than it needed me. It was fantastic and I stand here a better man because of it.”

Third time’s the charm for Robert Downey Jr. as he won his Academy Award following his previous nominations for Chaplin in 1993 and Tropic Thunder in 2009.

This time­, he came out on top despite tough competition from strong contenders like Ste­rling K. Brown from American Fiction, Robert De Niro in Kille­rs of the Flower Moon, Ryan Gosling of Barbie and Mark Ruffalo from Poor Things.

The 58-year-old actor wrapped up his speech with a heartfelt shoutout to his three kids Avri, Exton and Indio after playfully thanking his entertainment lawyer of “40 years the half of which he spent trying to get me insured and bailing me out”.

