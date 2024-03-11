 
Monday, March 11, 2024
Melanie Walker

Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt bring 'Barbenheimer' rivalry to 2024 Oscars

Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt engage in playful Banter at 2024 Oscars while presenting together

Melanie Walker

Monday, March 11, 2024

File Footage

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt met again at the Oscars stage to present a tribute to stunt performers, but things took a hilarious turn when the interaction appeared a bit ‘frosty’.

At the 96th Academy Award, Gosling and Blunt took the stage to pay tribute to the stunt performers of the industry where Gosling greeted Blunt with a stern ‘Hello’, which was called out by Blunt for its ‘frosty’ tone.

The duo could not resist joking about their movies, Barbie and Oppenheimer’s box office battle and continued, “I'm just happy that we can finally put this Barbenheimer rivalry behind us”, remarked Gosling.

To which Blunt replied, “That's right, here's Ken and Kitty – and the way this awards season's turned out, it wasn't that much of a rivalry, so, just let it go”, eliciting the audience into laughter.

Admitting Oppenheimer’s success, Gosling jested, “I think I've figured out why they called it Barbenheimer and didn't call it Oppenbarbie,"

“I think you guys are at the tail end of it because you were riding Barbie's coattails all summer."

Blunt couldn't let this remark slide and accused Gosling of “painting his abs” to get nominated to which the 43-year-old promptly grabbed the microphone and responded, “She’s kidding!” and suggested they end this ‘insane’ strife.

For those unversed, Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling played the supporting characters in Oppenheimer and Barbie, respectively. Both box office hits were released on the same day (July 21, 2023), marking the beginning of the Barbenheimer phenomenon.

