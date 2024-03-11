Cillian Murphy reacts on major Oscar win for blockbuster hit ‘Oppenheimer’

Cillian Murphy took home accolade of Best Actor for ‘Oppenheimer’ at the 96th Academy Awards

Cillian Murphy revealed he was “very overwhelmed and very humbled” after accepting his first Oscar for portraying the role of father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, in blockbuster hit Oppenheimer.



During an interview with the press backstage at the 96th Academy Awards, Cillian said that if Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller represents the pinnacle of his career and becomes the film he is forever associated with, then he fully embraces it.

“[I’d be] very content,” he said, adding, “I mean, you know, you’ve got to move forward, but this has been a huge, huge moment for me. The movie is so special to me, and myself and Chris have such a special relationship that I just feel very privileged to get to work with him.”

The actor went on to say, “I’m very proud that this is a film that is provocative and that asks questions and is challenging, but yet so many people want to see it. I’m really, really proud of that.”

Cillian said winning his first Oscar for Oppenheimer has left him “very overwhelmed, very humbled” and “in a little bit of a daze” and said that he’s “very very grateful and very proud to be Irish, standing here today.”

In his winning speech, Cillian dedicated the award to the “peacemakers” everywhere while expressing gratitude to Christopher, Emma Thomas, and the rest of the film’s cast.



“We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or for worse, we’re all living in Oppenheimer’s world. So I would really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere," he said.