King Charles gives major hint at future of his reign amid abdication rumours

Britain's King Charles has given a major hint at the future of his reign and vowed to continue to serve amid calls for his abdication following cancer diagnosis.



King Charles has issued a powerful video message to mark Commonwealth Day.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared King Charles message.

Sharing a photo of the monarch, the royal expert tweeted, “The King has pledged to continue to serve the Commonwealth “to the best of my ability”, in his annual address to the family of nations, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

“His Majesty is receiving regular cancer treatment and has recorded a video message for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, which he will not be attending.”

The GB News also shared King Charles words from his keynote address.

King Charles says: "In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth.

"My belief in our shared endeavours and in the potential of our people remains as sure and strong as it has ever been. I have no doubt that we will continue to support one another across the Commonwealth as, together, we continue this vital journey."