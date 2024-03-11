Emma Stone's wardrobe malfunction at Oscar 2024

Emma Stone jokingly credited Ryan Gosling's performance for the wardrobe malfunction

Emma Stone handles wardrobe malfunctions with grace at Oscar 2024

Emma Stone suffered an unexpected minor wardrobe malfunction on stage while receiving the Oscar for best actress for Poor Things at the 96th Academy Awards.

Emma Stone graced the ceremony in a stunning white custom gown by Louis Vuitton, styled with silver sparkling neck piece and earrings.

Stone won the best actress award for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

As she walked up to the stage to receive her award, she pointed out the ripped zippers at the back of her dress, and presenters Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, Jessica Lange, Sally Field, and Jennifer Lawrence rushed to help her.

The La la land star managed the mishap with grace and joked that she might have ripped it while singing along to Ryan Gosling’s musical performance earlier in the show.

While giving award acceptance speech the actress said, “Oh boy, my dress is broken, I think it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken.’ I’m pretty sure.”

During the post-show press, Emma Stone expressed her gratitude for the seamless repair of her gown behind the stage by saying, "They sewed me back in, right when I came back, it was wonderful. I genuinely do think I busted it during 'I’m Just Ken.' I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing, and that number just blew my mind, and I was right there and I was going for it, and things happened."



For those unversed, Poor Things was the second most-nominated film with 11 nods. In addition to Stone's Best Actress award, the film also won for Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Makeup and Hairstyling.

