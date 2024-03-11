Matthew Perry, best known for his role in ‘Friends’ breathed his last at age 54 in October last year

2024 Oscars: ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry honoured during emotional performance

Matthew Perry was honoured with an emotional performance alongside other notable Hollywood personalities who passed away last year at the 96th Academy Awards.



The Friends star was given the tribute while Andrea Bocelli and his son, Matteo Bocelli, performed Time to Say Goodbye for the In Memoriam Honors segment.

Other honourable mentions in the segment included Chita Rivera, Ryan O'Neal, Tina Turner, Treat Williams, Paul Reubens, Alan Arkin, Andre Braugher, Sinéad O'Connor and Tony Bennett.

Perry, who rose to fame with his portrayal of Chandler Bing in the hit comedy sitcom, passed away on October 28 after he was found unresponsive in his home at the age of 54.

In a heartbreaking statement, the actor’s family revealed to People Magazine, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother."

"Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,” they added at the time.

Reacting to the emotional tribute, Perry’s fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to pen, “Matthew Perry. Knew it was coming. Still hurts #Oscars.”

“The oscars paying homage to matthew perry. i’m SOBBING #oscars,” one wrote, while another added, “I was so afraid they wouldn't add him. I shed tears when he popped up.”