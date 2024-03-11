Lupita Nyong'o cozies up with Joseph Quinn at Oscars after Joshua Jackson PDA

Lupita Nyong'o and 'A Quiet Place: Day One' co-star Joseph Quinn surprised fans after her PDA with Joshua Jackson

Lupita Nyong'o’s PDA filled appearance at the 96th Academy Awards with Stranger Things alum Joseph Quinn has left fans confused as the actress recently made PDA filled public appearances with Joshua Jackson.

Lupita and Quinn are working on A Quiet Place: Day One together and attended the Oscars together too. The duo held hands, laughed and cozied up together as they posed on the red carpet.

It came after Lupita had put on a loved-up display with Dawson’s Creek actor Joshua Jackson earlier this week. The duo were on vacation in Mexico and were spotted kissing, and having fun with friends on beaches.

The duo have put on similar displays in October and December, which lead fans to be certain of their romance with the latest vacation photos.

The back-to-back displays have left fans confused, with one writing on X, “Omg lupita and joseph are hard launching."

Another wrote, "JOSEPH QUINN? WITH…LUPITA? WHATS GOING ON HERE.”

A third fan wrote, “Lupita Nyong’o vacationing with Joshua Jackson and showing up to the #Oscars with Joseph Quin.”