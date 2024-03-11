 
Monday, March 11, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Tom Cruise hit film is ready to land on Netflix

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is set to release on Netflix this month

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, March 11, 2024

Tom Cruise hit film is ready to land on Netflix
Tom Cruise hit film is ready to land on Netflix

Tom Cruise’s super-hit movie Tom Gun: Maverick is on its way to Netflix as the action thriller will be available for streaming from 22 March.

Apart from the streamer, the film is already available on Paramount+. Further, the sequel of Top Gun has a stunning record of 99% audience rating and 96% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes respectively.

In the meantime, recent reports suggest the third installment of the hit franchise is in the works.

The writer of Maverick Ehren Kruger is penning the script while Glen Powell and Miles Teller are said to reprise their character.

The THR reported, "The sequel has quietly been in development since late fall."

But at the time, Tom is busy in the shooting of the eighth part of Mission Impossible "which will keep him occupied until its release which will be currently set for May 2025."

