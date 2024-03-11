Reason behind Princess Kate's Mother's Day photo touch up predicted

Monday, March 11, 2024
Royal fans and expert photographers have reached a consensus as to the major reason behind Princess Kate’s editing of her Mother’s Day photo.
The photo, which featured the Princess of Wales sitting on a chair, smiling wide and surrounded by her smiling children, turned out to be edited. It was subsequently “killed” on major picture services, including Associated Press (AP), Reuters, Agence France-Presse (AFP), Getty Images and PA.
Now fans say the major reason to edit the photo must’ve been to make all three kids - Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis - look at the camera.
They acknowledged how hard it can be to make kids look at the camera for a photo.
One expert photographer wrote on Twitter: “Getting three young kids to all look at the camera at the same time and all smile is exceptionally difficult. I would argue probably even for a professional photographer.”
Another added: “The real reason this pic is fake is that it's impossible to get three kids to laugh joyfully and look at the camera at the exact same time.”
Meanwhile, Princess Kate admitted to editing the photo, writing, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”