 
menu
Monday, March 11, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Reason behind Princess Kate's Mother's Day photo touch up predicted

Princess Kate’s Mother’s Day photo has been killed at several major image suppliers

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, March 11, 2024

Princess Kate’s Mother’s Day photo has been killed at several major image suppliers
Princess Kate’s Mother’s Day photo has been killed at several major image suppliers

Royal fans and expert photographers have reached a consensus as to the major reason behind Princess Kate’s editing of her Mother’s Day photo.

The photo, which featured the Princess of Wales sitting on a chair, smiling wide and surrounded by her smiling children, turned out to be edited. It was subsequently “killed” on major picture services, including Associated Press (AP), Reuters, Agence France-Presse (AFP), Getty Images and PA.

Now fans say the major reason to edit the photo must’ve been to make all three kids - Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis - look at the camera.

They acknowledged how hard it can be to make kids look at the camera for a photo.

One expert photographer wrote on Twitter: “Getting three young kids to all look at the camera at the same time and all smile is exceptionally difficult. I would argue probably even for a professional photographer.”

Another added: “The real reason this pic is fake is that it's impossible to get three kids to laugh joyfully and look at the camera at the exact same time.”

Read more: Princess Kate's uncle Gary breaks silence on Mother's Day photo row

Meanwhile, Princess Kate admitted to editing the photo, writing, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

Offset tackles question about brotherhood means Quavo
Offset tackles question about brotherhood means Quavo
Piers Morgan advises Princess Kate on how to ‘quell conspiracy' around edited photo video
Piers Morgan advises Princess Kate on how to ‘quell conspiracy' around edited photo
Ryan Gosling steals the spotlight with I'm Just Ken's performance at Oscars 2024
Ryan Gosling steals the spotlight with I'm Just Ken's performance at Oscars 2024
Tom Cruise hit film is ready to land on Netflix
Tom Cruise hit film is ready to land on Netflix
How Robert Downey Jr. really feels about Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars jibes video
How Robert Downey Jr. really feels about Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars jibes
Love in the air as Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. ‘romance' has new update
Love in the air as Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. ‘romance' has new update
Emma Stone's wardrobe malfunction at Oscar 2024
Emma Stone's wardrobe malfunction at Oscar 2024
Meghan Markle pausing comeback imminently after bullying claims
Meghan Markle pausing comeback imminently after bullying claims
Eva Mendes brother knows why her chemistry with Ryan Gosling rocks
Eva Mendes brother knows why her chemistry with Ryan Gosling rocks
Princess Kate's uncle Gary breaks silence on Mother's Day photo row
Princess Kate's uncle Gary breaks silence on Mother's Day photo row
Kensington Palace issues first statement amid Kate Middleton photo controversy
Kensington Palace issues first statement amid Kate Middleton photo controversy
Robert Downey Jr. reacts to ‘insulting' Jimmy Kimmel joke video
Robert Downey Jr. reacts to ‘insulting' Jimmy Kimmel joke