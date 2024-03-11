 
Monday, March 11, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Kate's uncle Gary breaks silence on Mother's Day photo row

Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has spoken out on the Mother’s Day photo manipulation row.

In the Mother’s Day photo, the Princess of Wales posed with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Gary, who recently joined Celebrity Big Brother, appeared on Good Morning Britain and told host Susanna Reid: "The smiles on faces said it all for me.”

He said that the royals aren’t likely to edit photos, and if any editing had been done, it must’ve been done after they released the photo.

Gary said: "I thought it was beautiful. Obviously the family wouldn't be the ones to do any touch ups so if that's gone through some filter before its gone out to the broader world, they won't be doing that themselves.”

He added: "But all I was looking at was the faces and the smiles and it just looked like a beautiful family that they are. And really genuine smiles on faces and this whole sleeve gate thing. Just leave it alone."

However, after the Associated Press claimed the photo had been edited and a slew of experts weighed in, Princess Kate has admitted to editing the photo. 

