Kendall Jenner wears the same gown from the same designer this year but switches the colour at the Vanity Fair Oscar party

Kendall Jenner attracts onlookers as she goes black this Oscars

At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party, Kendall Jenner ditched her previous year's outfit of gold for a new black number.

Appearing on the red carpet, the Kardashian beauty oozed eye-catching beauty as she walked at the after-party red carpet.

Both stunning outfits were designed by John Galliano, meanwhile, the supermodel slipped in a Haute Couture Maison Margiela opted for accessories that complimented the outstanding dress.

So in this order, a classic red lip and styling in an attractive updo of her dark hair was the requirement to look beautiful on the glitzy night.

On the other hand, Kendall's romance life is similarly in the news for all good reasons.

The 28-year-old is reportedly seeing again her ex Devin Booker - whom she broke up with in 2022 after dating for two years.

“They’ve been testing the water with group outings and other small get-togethers,” a tipster tattled.

The sources told OK! Magazine, “Kendall and Devin have their issues like everyone else. “But they both want to try and make it work this time.”