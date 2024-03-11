 
menu
Monday, March 11, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kendall Jenner attracts onlookers as she goes black this Oscars

Kendall Jenner wears the same gown from the same designer this year but switches the colour at the Vanity Fair Oscar party

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, March 11, 2024

Kendall Jenner attracts onlookers as she goes black this Oscars
Kendall Jenner attracts onlookers as she goes black this Oscars

At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party, Kendall Jenner ditched her previous year's outfit of gold for a new black number.

Appearing on the red carpet, the Kardashian beauty oozed eye-catching beauty as she walked at the after-party red carpet.

Both stunning outfits were designed by John Galliano, meanwhile, the supermodel slipped in a Haute Couture Maison Margiela opted for accessories that complimented the outstanding dress.

So in this order, a classic red lip and styling in an attractive updo of her dark hair was the requirement to look beautiful on the glitzy night.

On the other hand, Kendall's romance life is similarly in the news for all good reasons.

The 28-year-old is reportedly seeing again her ex Devin Booker - whom she broke up with in 2022 after dating for two years.

“They’ve been testing the water with group outings and other small get-togethers,” a tipster tattled.

The sources told OK! Magazine, “Kendall and Devin have their issues like everyone else. “But they both want to try and make it work this time.”

Offset tackles question about brotherhood means Quavo
Offset tackles question about brotherhood means Quavo
Piers Morgan advises Princess Kate on how to ‘quell conspiracy' around edited photo video
Piers Morgan advises Princess Kate on how to ‘quell conspiracy' around edited photo
Reason behind Princess Kate's Mother's Day photo touch up predicted
Reason behind Princess Kate's Mother's Day photo touch up predicted
Ryan Gosling steals the spotlight with I'm Just Ken's performance at Oscars 2024
Ryan Gosling steals the spotlight with I'm Just Ken's performance at Oscars 2024
Tom Cruise hit film is ready to land on Netflix
Tom Cruise hit film is ready to land on Netflix
How Robert Downey Jr. really feels about Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars jibes video
How Robert Downey Jr. really feels about Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars jibes
Love in the air as Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. ‘romance' has new update
Love in the air as Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. ‘romance' has new update
Emma Stone's wardrobe malfunction at Oscar 2024
Emma Stone's wardrobe malfunction at Oscar 2024
Meghan Markle pausing comeback imminently after bullying claims
Meghan Markle pausing comeback imminently after bullying claims
Eva Mendes brother knows why her chemistry with Ryan Gosling rocks
Eva Mendes brother knows why her chemistry with Ryan Gosling rocks
Princess Kate's uncle Gary breaks silence on Mother's Day photo row
Princess Kate's uncle Gary breaks silence on Mother's Day photo row
Kensington Palace issues first statement amid Kate Middleton photo controversy
Kensington Palace issues first statement amid Kate Middleton photo controversy