Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Zoe Saldana lauds 2024 Oscar nominees

Zoe Saldana reminisced her 2023 Oscar nomination during this year's ceremony

Zoe Saldana just recalled her memories amid the 2024 Oscars congratulating all the nominees and winners of this year.

The Avatar actress took to her official Instagram account to reminisce the 2023 Academy Awards Ceremony where she attended the show as nominee for best actress.

Saldana’s carousel of images featured her previous year’s look, where she wore a cream-coloured,, pleated, silk gown with vintage jewelry.

“Watching the @theacademy awards from home today. Remembering last year’s Oscar’s ! Congrats to all the nominees this year. #oscars #2023,” the caption of her post read.

Her first picture is a monochromatic shot of the actress, all-smiles in her elegant Oscars 2023 dress, while the second snap gives a closer look to the detailing of her gown as she wore a dainty pearl ring in one hand and a simple ring in the other, clutching a matching purse.

The last picture shows the Oscar nominated actress in a classy fawn-coloured top and fitted black, full-length skirt, to which a fan commented, “Ok okay, The top giving exotic Egyptian.”

