Emma Stone fans assume she called Jimmy Kimmel a 'p***k' over his dig at 'Poor Things'

Did Emma Stone cuss at Jimmy Kimmel's 'Poor Things' joke? Lip reader explains

Emma Stone mouthed something at Jimmy Kimmel’s joke that fans expected to be an abusive comment.

On Sunday, the four-time Oscar host took a jab at the actress’ nominated film Poor Things on Sunday after the ceremony played a few clips from the sexually explicit comedy-drama.

“Those were all the parts of 'Poor Things' we're allowed to show on TV," Jimmy said after which the camera cut to Emma sitting in the audience who seemed annoyed at his comment.

She was seen mumbling something which netizens guessed to be the word "p***k.”

Debunking the assumptions, a lip reader named Jeremy Freeman told Mirror that that’s not what Emma said.

According to his expertise, the two-time Oscar winning actress said something along the lines of "shouldn't be here.”

However, the dig didn’t stop her from bagging the Best Actress award for playing the role of Bella Baxter in the movie.

During her acceptance speech, Emma also revealed she experienced a wardrobe malfunction as she walked up on stage to collect her accolade.

"My dress is broken, I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken,'” she said, holding Ryan Gosling’s performance responsible for the inconvenience as the audience erupted into laughter.