 
menu
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton's 'photoshop' controversy makes things worse: Royal expert

The expertise comes after Kate Middleton's shared a 'manipulated' picture with her children on Mother's Day

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Kate Middletons photoshop controversy makes things worse: Royal expert
Kate Middleton's 'photoshop' controversy makes things worse: Royal expert

Kate Middleton's recent controversy escalated the concerns around her post-surgery state even more.

After several photo agencies revealed that the recent photo of Princess of Wales, posing alongside her children, on Mother’s Day was “manipulated,” a top PR expert in London tells PEOPLE that it made the situation "even worse."

Speaking to the outlet, Mark Borkowski said the controversy is “damning,” and added, “Now some people are asking if it is all generated by AI or is it a Photoshop of a photo taken. It’s not something you'd want the royal brand to be aligned with.”

His comment comes following Kate’s apologetic statement in which she said, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

Another insider from the palace told the publication that the situation is not a big deal.

“It’s a bump in the road, it's not an earthquake,” they stated.

"Kate has apologized and graciously so. She has done something that 99% of us do — and we don’t have the scrutiny that they do,” the source added.

Robert Downey Jr. reveals Oscar win feels like THAT moment with wife Susan
Robert Downey Jr. reveals Oscar win feels like THAT moment with wife Susan
Denzel Washington meets up with Moneybagg Yo for 'stylish' lunch
Denzel Washington meets up with Moneybagg Yo for 'stylish' lunch
Did Emma Stone cuss at Jimmy Kimmel's 'Poor Things' joke? Lip reader explains
Did Emma Stone cuss at Jimmy Kimmel's 'Poor Things' joke? Lip reader explains
Ariana Grande awes fans with 'eternal sunshine' song 'SNL' performance
Ariana Grande awes fans with 'eternal sunshine' song 'SNL' performance
Walker Scobell starrer 'Percy Jackson' season 2 gears for exciting release
Walker Scobell starrer 'Percy Jackson' season 2 gears for exciting release
Zoe Saldana lauds 2024 Oscar nominees
Zoe Saldana lauds 2024 Oscar nominees
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce rush back to attend major Oscars' afterparty
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce rush back to attend major Oscars' afterparty
Ice Spice debut alum 'Y2k': What we know so far
Ice Spice debut alum 'Y2k': What we know so far
Willie Nelson chart-topping song marks 45 years of release
Willie Nelson chart-topping song marks 45 years of release
Zac Efron and John Cena reveal thought process behind selecting projects
Zac Efron and John Cena reveal thought process behind selecting projects
Meghan Markle's spiral into negativity branded quite an achievement video
Meghan Markle's spiral into negativity branded quite an achievement
Jennifer Lawrence sets record straight on Oscar falls video
Jennifer Lawrence sets record straight on Oscar falls